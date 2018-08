Eric Smith and Michael Hinson

Police arrested two people accused of trying to rob a Verizon store in Apex Saturday night.Eric Smith, 22, of Fayetteville, and Michael Hinson, 21, of Raeford, were charged with second-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.Smith was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.Authorities said the two tried to rob the store on West Williams Street right off Olive Chapel Road shortly before 8 p.m.No one was hurt, officers said.