2 charged in late night Raleigh shooting

Raleigh police have charged two people in connection with a shooting in the 1300 block of Beauty Avenue Saturday night. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police have charged two people in connection with a shooting in the 1300 block of Beauty Avenue Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Rock Quarry Road around 9:50 p.m. and discovered Keon Demetrius Bascombe, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

At 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of someone shot in the 1100 block of Capital Blvd and found Roger "Bryant" Locklear, 28, with a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers also found a firearm at the scene that had been reported stolen. Locklear was transported to WakeMed.

Police determined Bascombe and Locklear shot each other near Beauty Avenue and fled the scene.

Bascombe has been charged with two counts of attempted robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Locklear has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

An investigation is ongoing.
