Raleigh police respond to officer-involved shooting; 26-year-old hospitalized

According to a release from the department, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on N. Rogers Lane.
Raleigh police said a firearm was found near the the 26-year-old suspect. The The 26-year-old was taken to WakeMed.
Raleigh Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. A firearm was found near the 26-year old suspect who was transported to Wake Med. As is standard protocol, the SBI is investigating.— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) March 11, 2020
BREAKING: Tense scene here on New Bern Ave and Rogers Lane in Raleigh as family and eyewitnesses await answers after a police-involved shooting. Tonight’s incident played out at the same shopping center where an officer fatally shot Soheil Mojorrad last year. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/DMjYHT2vyy— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 11, 2020
The shooting occurred in the same shopping center where an April 2019 officer-involved shooting happened.
