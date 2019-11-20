burglary

3 charged, 1 still on the run in Durham County gun store robbery

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are now facing charges in connection to a break-in and theft at a Durham County gun store.

The sheriff's office says Treyvon Brandon was just taken into custody by the FBI in Virginia on unrelated charges.

Brandon worked with Aaron Ramsey and Jamazia Scott to break into Drye's Gun Shop on Bahama Road in June, according to authorities. They smashed display cases and stole more than two dozen guns. Scott is still on the run.

Scott has 12 open warrants for possession of a stolen gun. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

If you have information contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880, crimetip@durhamsheriff.org or Durham Crimestoppers 919-683-1200.
