3 dead in single-car crash in Harnett County

Three people died when their car overturned on Tim Currin Road, Highway Patrol said.It happened around 4:18 a.m. Saturday when a 2005 Honda Civic traveling south on Tim Currin Road north of NC-27 crashed into trees and overturned.According to NC State Highway Patrol, all occupants of the car were ejected.Passengers Cerridwen Samantha Alaimo, 21, of Bunnlevel, NC, and Austin Luke Banks, 23, of Fort Mitchell, AL, were pronounced dead at the scene.The deceased driver's name is being withheld until family is notified.Highway Patrol believes the driver and front seat passengers had seatbelts on but the back seat passenger did not.Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.The investigation is ongoing.