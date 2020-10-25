shooting

4 men injured in shooting near Trawick Road in Raleigh; police investigating

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after four men were shot near Trawick Road overnight.

Police said the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Trawick Road.

Four men had gunshot wounds. One of the men was taken to WakeMed by EMS and the other three were taken in private vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
