94-year-old man goes skydiving on birthday for late wife

An Ohio man celebrated his 94th birthday by skydiving. He made a leap of faith, for himself, and for his wife.Paul Grimme's wife died in January. Saturday would have been their 75th wedding anniversary. When his granddaughter reserved him a spot to jump as a birthday present, he wasn't scared."I'm not nervous at all," Paul said moments before jumping.The jump was thrilling, but also comforting as Paul felt his wife there with him."It was just beautiful," Paul said. "I just couldn't get over the scenery. I was thinking of her, too. I didn't see her. I thought maybe she would join me."Late President George Bush was one of Grimme's idols and also jumped out of an airplane at 94 years old. That also inspired him to do it.When he came down, Paul's family was there to cheer him on. It was a smooth landing for a memorable birthday and a noble tribute to a special wife."Your wife will be with you when you jump, but one thing about it- she won't need a parachute. She'll be alongside you."