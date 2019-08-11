18-year-old shot and killed in Raleigh overnight was Sanderson High School basketball star

Happening now: People gathering at Sanderson High for a vigil for Desmond Jenkins. The 18-year old was shot and killed overnight in Raleigh @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/ww75fVPCyY — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) August 11, 2019

As many have heard, the Spartan family lost 2019 graduate Desmond Jenkins last night. His smile, laugh and spirit would light up a room. I will always remember the pride he had and his love for Sanderson. He truly was a great human being. Thank you Dez for all that you taught me. pic.twitter.com/nkLhrIZiSL — Brian Shaffer (@Coach_Shaffer) August 10, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Raleigh overnight was a former star basketball player at Sanderson High School and had committed to continue his career at Vance-Granville Community College.The shooting happened just before midnight.Desmond Myles Jenkins, 18, was found with a gunshot wound in the 9400 block of Prince George Lane.He was taken to WakeMed where he was later pronounced dead.Vance-Granville coach Gregory Ackles said Jenkins was a great kid."He was an incoming freshman who agreed to come play for us back in the winter. Even though I only knew him for a short time, I can tell he was very passionate about life and basketball," he said. "It's just ridiculous that another young person was taken away too soon from his family and friends."He had a message for the shooter: "You took away a mother's son. You took away a sister's brother. You took away a kid who I was looking forward to coaching. You took away my players' teammate."Ackles said Jenkins was supposed to move into his college apartment next weekend.Sanderson coach Brian Shaffer tweeted Saturday that he "will always remember the pride (Jenkins) had and his love for Sanderson. He truly was a great human being."Homicide detectives are seeking information regarding a black Chevrolet Avalanche with chrome rims -- which was seen in the area. The car may have a star decal in the right window.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.