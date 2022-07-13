ABC11 Together Perspectives for July 17, 2022

AARP Fraud Watch Minutes
AARP has launched a free resource called "Fraud Watch Minutes." It's an effort to let people know about scams that are out there trying to steal your money.
Older adults are disproportionally targeted for fraud leading to irreversible losses and great emotional distress. Older adults are attractive targets because they tend to have more savings and a greater percentage of home ownership than younger generations.
According to recent statistics by the FBI, North Carolinians lost $173 million to fraudsters in 2018 alone. In addition to the financial losses that were reported, an estimated 1.9 million North Carolinians had their personal information compromised by computer-hacking thieves.
If you think you have been a victim of a fraud or scam, or if you want to be a smarter consumer, call the Attorney General Josh Stein's toll-free hotline at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. You can also go to ncdoj.gov and file a complaint online.
AARP can also assist you. The Fraud Watch Network has a helpline and trained volunteers at 1-877-908-3360.
Click here sign up for AARP Fraud Alerts.
Peak City Pig Fest
On Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23, the Bone Suckin' Pig City Pig Fest returns to Downtown Apex.
Cook teams from around the country will be in town to show off their culinary skills. All the fun starts Friday at 5PM with a beer garden, live music and of course BBQ. You'll also be able to stroll around the competition area as cook teams get ready for an all-nighter of cooking their best BBQ.
Event Schedule
Friday, June 22
5:00PM - 9:00pm BBQ Plates, Beer, Drinks, Live Music
7:00PM Anything Butt Competition
8:00PM Rib Eating Contest (Police vs Firefighters)
Cook Team area
5:00PM - 10:00pm Cook team area open to public
Saturday, June 23
Beer Garden
11:00AM - 9:00PM BBQ Plates, Beer, Drinks, Live Music
Main Stage
11:00AM - 8:00PM Live Music
Cook Team Area
9:00AM - 3:00PM
12:00PM Competition Chicken Turn In
12:30PM Competition Ribs Turn In
1:00PM Competition Pork Turn In
1:30PM Competition Brisket Turn In
Click here for more information on the Bone Suckin' Peak City Pig Fest.
Triangle Rising Stars
In June, two teens from Central North Carolina got to make their Broadway debuts. In May, Joshua Thompson from Weaver High School in Greensboro, and Symoné Spencer from Enloe High School in Raleigh won the Triangle Rising Stars Best Actor and Best Actress awards.
For a week they got to take part in theater workshops in New York City. They were among the best high school singers and brightest stars in the country as they took part in the National High School Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards. Joshua and Symoné both placed among the top four finalists in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories at the Jimmy Awards, and they received thousands of dollars in financial scholarships.
Click here to learn more about DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars program.