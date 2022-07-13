Event Schedule

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for July 17, 2022 features segments on AARP's Fraud Watch Minutes, Peak City Pig Fest in Apex and DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars.AARP has launched a free resource called "Fraud Watch Minutes." It's an effort to let people know about scams that are out there trying to steal your money.Older adults are disproportionally targeted for fraud leading to irreversible losses and great emotional distress. Older adults are attractive targets because they tend to have more savings and a greater percentage of home ownership than younger generations.According to recent statistics by the FBI, North Carolinians lost $173 million to fraudsters in 2018 alone. In addition to the financial losses that were reported, an estimated 1.9 million North Carolinians had their personal information compromised by computer-hacking thieves.If you think you have been a victim of a fraud or scam, or if you want to be a smarter consumer, call the Attorney General Josh Stein's toll-free hotline at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. You can also go toand file a complaint online.AARP can also assist you. The Fraud Watch Network has a helpline and trained volunteers at 1-877-908-3360.On Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23, the Bone Suckin' Pig City Pig Fest returns to Downtown Apex.Cook teams from around the country will be in town to show off their culinary skills. All the fun starts Friday at 5PM with a beer garden, live music and of course BBQ. You'll also be able to stroll around the competition area as cook teams get ready for an all-nighter of cooking their best BBQ.5:00PM - 9:00pm BBQ Plates, Beer, Drinks, Live Music7:00PM Anything Butt Competition8:00PM Rib Eating Contest (Police vs Firefighters)Cook Team area5:00PM - 10:00pm Cook team area open to public11:00AM - 9:00PM BBQ Plates, Beer, Drinks, Live Music11:00AM - 8:00PM Live Music9:00AM - 3:00PM12:00PM Competition Chicken Turn In12:30PM Competition Ribs Turn In1:00PM Competition Pork Turn In1:30PM Competition Brisket Turn InIn June, two teens from Central North Carolina got to make their Broadway debuts. In May, Joshua Thompson from Weaver High School in Greensboro, and Symoné Spencer from Enloe High School in Raleigh won the Triangle Rising Stars Best Actor and Best Actress awards.For a week they got to take part in theater workshops in New York City. They were among the best high school singers and brightest stars in the country as they took part in the National High School Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards. Joshua and Symoné both placed among the top four finalists in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories at the Jimmy Awards, and they received thousands of dollars in financial scholarships.