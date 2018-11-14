ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 11, 2018

The November ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments on the ABC11 Together Food Drive, The ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh, and the NC Chinese Lantern Festival.On Saturday, November 17 the 32nd Annual ABC11 Together Food Drive will get underway. It will run through the "Drive Thur Day" on December 5. We will be collecting non-perishable and money for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina. Donations can be made at any Food Lion Grocery Store.On Saturday, November 17, the ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Presented by Shop Local Raleigh will roll through downtown. This is the 74th year for the Raleigh Christmas Parade and it is the largest Christmas parade between Washington, DC and Atlanta. If you can't make to the Raleigh Christmas Parade you can watch it on ABC11 starting at 10am.Over the past three years more than 227,000 people have gone to Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary to see the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival. The lanterns are back this year, and the display is all new. This year's NC Chinese Lantern Festival runs from Friday, November 23 through Sunday, January 13.