RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 15, 2020 features segments on the ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration, as well as the ABC11 Together Food Drive and the Junior League of Raleigh's A Virtual Shopping Spree.While Raleigh's annual Christmas Parade will not take place on the streets of the Capital City this year, you will be able to watch the celebration from the safety of your home as the parade goes virtual.On Saturday, November 21 you can tune-in at 10am for The ABC11Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration presented byThe Christmas Parade Celebration will include performances and it will spotlight local businesses.For 33 years the ABC11 Together Food Drive has collected food and money forandThe need is especially great this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardship it's caused.The pandemic also forcing changes in the way we conduct this year's food drive. Instead of having our traditional ABC11 Together Food Drive Drive Through Day, this year we are encouraging people to make a monetary donation at abc11.com or pick up a prepackaged box of most needed items at a Food Lion grocery store.The 34th Annual ABC11 Together Food Drive will end on December 9. Look for our cut-ins throughout the day on ABC11 when you'll be able to hear from food bank partner agencies who benefit from your donations.For more than 30 years, the Junior League of Raleigh's "A Shopping Spree!" has given people an opportunity to find unique gifts for the holidays.This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, thewill be holding"A Virtual Shopping Spree!" includes an online silent auction from November 9-23, and an online raffle that will take place on November 25.