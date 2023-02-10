ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 12, 2023 features segments on Heart Health Month, Tobacco Road Marathon and 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

Heart Health Month

On January 2, the country watched as emergency personnel rushed to save the life of Buffalo Bills safety Demar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

CPR was performed on Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest, the effort is credited with saving his life. It's also a reminder of the importance of knowing what to do in an emergency.

February is Heart Health Month and the American Heart Association offers opportunities for people to learn CPR.

Click here for more information

Tobacco Road Marathon

On Sunday March 19 the 2023 Veradigm Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon will take place in Cary. This is the 13th year for the Marathon and it's raised more than $1.5 million for various nonprofit organizations including Hope for Warriors, Triangle Rails to Trails Conservancy and the American Red Cross.

This year's races will begin at 7AM at Thomas Brooks Park in Cary and will mostly take place on the Amercian Tobacco Trail.

Click here for more information

50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop music. Around the country people are finding unique wys to celebrate the music and share their experiences. The City of Raleigh Museum is organizing a commemorative photo exhibit for later this years. From now until May 1 the Museum is looking for people to submit their photographs for consideration.

Click here for more information