ABC11 Together Perspectives for June 11, 2023 features segments on the Durham Housing Authority's Affordable Housing Initiative, Fayetteville's Juneteenth Jubilee and Out! Raleigh Pride.

Durham Housing Initiative

The Durham Housing Authority is on a mission to keep up with the city's population growth and community needs by addressing affordable housing.

Durham was one of four cities chosen to receive federal assistance through the Choice Neighborhoods Grant. They were awarded $40 million dollars to help with ongoing development plans on the Elizabeth Street Apartments and McDougald Terrace.

Juneteenth Jubilee

The city of Fayetteville is preparing to host its second annual Juneteenth Jubilee.

The weekend festival is taking place on June 17 and 18 at Festival Park.

Headliners include The Fatback Band, Rose Royce and Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Tye Tribbett.

Click on event schedule to see full list of events.

Out! Raleigh Pride

On Saturday, June 24, The LGBT Center of Raleigh will host the 11th annual Out! Raleigh Pride.

The celebration and fundraiser will take place downtown along Fayetteville Street from 11am to 6pm.

