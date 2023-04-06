ABC11 Together Perspectives: Triangle Walk to Defeat ALS, the Peak City Pig Fest and the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for April 2, 2023 features segments on Triangle Walk to Defeat ALS, the Peak City Pig Fest and the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival.

Triangle Walk to Defeat ALS

Saturday, April 15 on Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m.

This annual fundraiser works to raise awareness of the urgent need for ALS treatment and ultimately a cure. Once again, we'll have our "ABC11 Stogner Strong Team" walking in memory of our friend and colleague Larry Stogner, who lost his battle with ALS in 2016.

April 14-15 in downtown Apex

This festival will be held over two days with cook teams from around the country competing on the grill. There will also be a beer garden, food trucks, vendors and a kid's zone.

Kicks off Thursday, April 27 and runs through Sunday, April 30th.