Fayetteville company in overdrive as demand for hand sanitizer increases during coronavirus pandemic

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Not far from Fayetteville's Regional Airport down Airport Road sits AEC Consumer Products. It's a little known secret that is producing hand sanitizer, an essential product needed in the fight against COVID-19.

"We're so inundated by orders and keeping up with supply and demand. It's changed our whole business model," said Richard Guy, CEO of AEC Consumer Products. "We did more this month than we did all last year. That's just individual orders. Not counting the major industries."

According to Guy, orders are coming in by the second. This global pandemic has sent sales surging. He distributes through the online retail giant, Amazon. The company has had to hire extra workers to meet the high demand.

The product contains Benzalkonium Chloride, which is a compound that destroys microorganisms. Guy told ABC11 that he is producing 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer a day and shipping to all 50 states. Most orders are coming from the hot spots.

"New York, California, Seattle, Washington and even Florida is jumping in there a lot right now," said Guy.
