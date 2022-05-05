climate change

Pollen season continues to get longer and more intense as result of climate change, study finds

Can't stop sneezing? It turns out there's more pollen in the air compared to 30 years ago and climate change may now be making it worse.

According to a recent study co-authored by Allison Steiner, pollen season is going to get longer and even more intense as a result of climate change.

Previously published research revealed pollen season in North America lengthened by 20 days from 1990 to 2018.

Scientists also found a 21% increase in pollen concentrations.

Allergists are also seeing an uptick in new patients.

"People complain about symptoms being more intense than ever," said Dr. Neeta Ogden of American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. "One of the biggest things that allergists see now are people who are in their 30s and 40s and 50s and are first-time allergy sufferers."

To protect yourself from severe symptoms, allergists suggest checking the air quality index everyday in your area and keep any allergy medication handy in case you need it.

RELATED: Is it just allergies or symptoms of COVID-19? Local doctor calls it a 'diagnostic dilemma'
The strong winds that buffeted Southern California this week have triggered allergy symptoms for many and raised concerns that the wheezing and sneezing may be symptoms of COVID-19.


