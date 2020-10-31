Raleigh medical clinic for uninsured people receives a $200K grant for serving neighbors during pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Alliance Medical Ministry, a nonprofit healthcare provider helping uninsured adults in Wake County, is expanding its reach thanks to a $200,000 grant from Bank of America.The Charlotte-based bank honored Alliance with the Neighborhood Builder Award."We are so proud to be awarded this prestigious grant and recognition," said Pete Tannenbaum, the executive director of Alliance Medical Ministry in a statement. "The partnership with Bank of America will help Alliance Medical Ministry build capacity and serve more of our uninsured neighbors who need access to comprehensive, affordable healthcare."ABC11 has profiled the work of Alliance many times, most recently showing the organization's work to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.Alliance serves 2,100 patients every year with a range of services, from primary medical care to mental health needs.The United Way of the Greater Triangle is also a 2020 recipient Neighborhood Builder Award."As our community continues to face challenges - the Neighborhood Builders program is a timely initiative to support the local markets we serve," said Kari Stoltz, Triangle market president, Bank of America in a statement. "This program enables partners like Alliance Medical Ministry and United Way of the Greater Triangle to plan strategically and address the critical needs of our community at a time when support is needed most."The grants also offer executives at the recipient organizations leadership training and collaboration opportunities with all Neighborhood Builder recipients nationwide.