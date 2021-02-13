Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Virginia girl believed to be taken by Texas man she met on Instagram, officials say

The alert was issued Friday night. Officials said Allie was abducted around 1 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
On Feb. 11, a social media messaging app filed a complaint to the Southwestern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children task force regarding messages between a 12-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man.
Allie was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek in Bassett on Friday. She has brown hair, blue eyes, is around 4'11 and weighs 107 lbs. Allie was last seen wearing a gray James Madison University sweatshirt and dark fleece pants.
Officials believe Allie was abducted by Kaleb Merritt, who has brown hair, green eyes, is 5'10 and 250 lbs.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Merritt met Broadaway on Instagram in December and communicated with her until traveling to Virginia in February to meet her.
Upon forensic analysis of Merritt's electronics, it was discovered that Merritt set up a camp in a wooded area behind Allie Broadaway's home and met with her on several occasions. Merritt communicated with Allie via a messaging app and instructed her to leave her home. It is believed that Merritt picked her up and she has not been seen since.
Merritt is possibly driving a light green 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas plate DMP-2294.
This remains under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and the FBI. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 663-632-7463.