9-month-old boy reported missing from Greensboro found safely in Harnett County, father arrested

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A missing 9-month-old from Greensboro has been found safe in Harnett County.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Kayson Osiah Monk on Thursday.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office said the child's father was arrested and the infant is safe and has been evaluated by paramedics.

Deon Lamar Monk, 23, is wanted for murder in Greensboro.

The pair was found in Erwin around 5 a.m. Friday morning.