Home of alleged Apex shooter was 'destroyed' inside following arrest, documents reveal

Gabrielle Raymond and Nancy Taylor were both shot and killed in front of their homes following a disturbance with a neighbor.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Apex is still trying to heal from the neighborhood shooting that ended the lives of two women.

37-year-old Gabrielle Raymond and 61-year-old Nancy Taylor were both shot and killed in front of their homes following a neighborhood disturbance where one of their neighbors, Harry Hardman, was screaming in the street and waving around a pool cue.

Police believe he shot both women more than once with a handgun before picking up a larger weapon, an assault rifle. When police arrived moments later, they said Hardman was holding the assault rifle in his driveway and started running into his home.

Officers then heard another gunshot that sounded like it came from behind his home. They moved to the back of his home, where they took him into custody without incident. Hardman had blood on his pants and his wrist. Video of his arrest shows him speaking aggressively to the officers walking him to a police cruiser.

After his arrest, officers say they found Hardman's home destroyed.

Search warrants obtained by ABC11 detail reports of overturned furniture, broken glass, and bullet holes on the interior walls. They also found Hardman's dog shot and killed in the upstairs of the home.

Hardman is facing the most serious charge anyone can face in the state of North Carolina - first-degree murder. He's facing two counts for the death of each victim. He faces an additional count of animal cruelty for the shooting death of his dog.

Hardman is being held in the Wake County Jail and is not eligible for bond. During his first court appearance last week, he requested a court-appointed capital defender, meaning he is not planning to hire a private attorney as of now. It's unclear if prosecutors are planning to seek the death penalty for this crime, but even if they don't, Hardman will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole if convicted on his current charges.

There is a community-wide vigil for Nancy Taylor and Gabrielle Raymond. It is scheduled for Monday, January 29 at 5:15 p.m. in the Apex Town Hall courtyard.

Hardman is due back in court on February 5th.