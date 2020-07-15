bear

Bear sightings up in Orange County; tips to avoid unwanted encounters

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Are you bear-wise?

In the past few weeks, biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said they have experienced an uptick in calls from people who are seeing bears in neighborhoods.

Biologists said that this is the time of year when bears are on the move as they search for food sources and yearling bears are looking for a new home.

A spokesperson for Orange County said they are experiencing some recent bear sightings

"We know in years past, bear sightings have been cause for public alarm, so we are hoping to spread this knowledge so that residents are prepared and understand that there is generally little to be concerned about if everyone is acting responsibly and taking precautions when one is spotted," said Tenille Fox, Orange County Animal Services communications specialist.

Last July, a bear was spotted near downtown Durham.

Bear sightings reported in Garner, Clayton
EMBED More News Videos



A bear that had been spotted all across central North Carolina including in Garner, near Lake Wendell and in Clayton died recently after being hit by a car.

The Wildlife Commission said there are some basic rules to minimize unwanted encounters with bears.

The first - and most important - is to never feed or approach a bear.

Feeding bears trains them to look for food by approaching homes and people. Bears are particularly attracted to birdseed, hummingbird feeders, garbage and other human-associated foods, such as pet food.

Going to the beach? You might spot a bear there, too

"If you see a bear in your yard, your neighborhood, in the woods, wherever, don't try to feed or approach the bear - we can't stress this enough," said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the agency's black bear biologist. "Approaching or cornering a bear can unnerve it, perhaps causing it to act defensively."

In addition to not leaving food or food residue in areas where bears are known to occasionally dwell, it's important to alert your neighbors if you see a bear.

RELATED: Colorado man speaks after 450-pound bear attacks him inside home

If you're in an area where bears definitely roam, you might consider extra security steps, such as installing an electric fence or using a bear-resistant trash can.

"Human activities and behavior are usually the cause of the problem and the best solution is to implement the BearWise Basics," Olfenbuttel said. "There are no remote places to move bears and relocation can be treacherous for the bear, as they are unfamiliar with the new place and where the food resources are. They will often try to return to where they were originally captured, encountering a variety of hazards such as dominant bears, human development, and major roadways in the process."

Still have questions regarding bears and other human-wildlife interactions? Call the Commission's N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at (866) 318-2401 to leave a voicemail during operating hours or email the Helpline at wildlifehelpline@ncwildlife.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschapel hillorange countyncwild animalsbear cubbear
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR
Man survives 450-pound bear attack inside home
Bear dies after being hit by car in Johnston County
Bear sightings reported in Garner, Clayton
Bear breaks into rental home and takes Reese's and beer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-40 East closed in Raleigh after deadly pedestrian crash
2 children injured when shots fired from black car into Durham home
12-year-old boy shot in head in Durham
LATEST: Hospitalizations hit another record high in NC
31-year-old Raleigh man killed in hit-and-run crash
Kidney donor needed sign vanishes from neighborhood
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital
Show More
'I'm not a bad guy': Police video captures distraught George Floyd
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
SoCal Rose Parade canceled for 2021 amid COVID pandemic
Woman hit by trailer, killed in Durham
Mark Harris won't be charged in absentee ballot investigation: DA
More TOP STORIES News