Blue Cross Blue Shield promises transparency in wake of CEO scandal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is promising more transparency.In a letter sent Wednesday, BCBSNC announced a change in protocol following its handling of the arrest of former CEO Patrick Conway.The letter was also sent to Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.In it, the Board of Trustees said: "Please know that throughout this process, our board's actions were based on the information known to us at that time, and our actions were always made in good faith."Conway was convicted of DWI and child abuse charges Tuesday in Randolph County related to an incident in June. Conway reportedly swerved out of his lane on Interstate 85 and crashed into the back of a truck. His daughters were in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash. Nobody was injured in the crash.He is appealing the conviction.Initially, BCBS supported Conway, but after public outcry, including Causey calling for Conway to resign , the board said Conway's actions fell short of the company's standards, and he resigned.In the full statement Wednesday, BCBS said:The board detailed its plan of action in the letter to Causey. You can read the full letter here In Conway's place, the Chief Operating Officer, Gerald Petkau , is acting as interim CEO.