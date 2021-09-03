FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A candlelight vigil in Fayetteville honored the 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack at the Afghanistan airport.
The vigil was held at sundown at the Fayetteville Bakery and Cafe.
"We just want to show support for all of those that have fallen and it just hurts my heart to think about the mothers, the daughters, the sons that lost somebody," one attendee told ABC11.
Fort Bragg soldier Ryan C. Knauss was among the 13 killed as well as Camp Lejeune's Nicole L. Gee.
Fayetteville candlelight vigil honors 13 U.S. members killed in Kabul
VIGIL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News