8-year-old riding bike struck by car on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said an 8-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding a bike Monday night.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. while the boy was trying to cross Capital Boulevard at Cheviot Hill Drive.

The boy was taken to WakeMed with a broken leg.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed.
