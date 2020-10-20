8-year-old riding bike struck by car on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said an 8-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding a bike Monday night.
Police said it happened around 7 p.m. while the boy was trying to cross Capital Boulevard at Cheviot Hill Drive.
The boy was taken to WakeMed with a broken leg.
Police said no charges are expected to be filed.
