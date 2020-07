The Vandora Springs Road and Yeargan Road crossings are blocked after a car reportedly struck a train Sunday morning.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Vandora Springs Road and Yeargan Road crossings were blocked after a car reportedly struck a train Sunday morning.Garner police told motorists to use Highway 50 or New Rand Road to access Garner Road.The road has since reopened.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.It is unknown if anyone was injured.