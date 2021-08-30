4 charged in chaotic shooting incident at Wendy's in Carrboro

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four teenagers were charged in connection toat 100 S Greensboro St. earlier this month, Carrboro Police said Monday.Multiple people were injured when police say as many as 20 to 25 shots were fired outside the Wendy's on Aug. 2.Three of the suspects are being held in juvenile detention facilities on unrelated charges from other agencies. Police said the fourth suspect will be taken into custody by Juvenile Justice and also confined in a juvenile detention facility.Three of the suspects were 16 years old at the time of the shooting. The fourth was 17.All four are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a handgun by a minor.The shooting happened after a vehicle pulled up to the parking lot entrance to the Wendy's and people inside the vehicle opened fire on another vehicle attempting to leave the parking lot.One person was hit by gunfire. Police said at the time that he left the scene and was found a short time later. He was taken to UNC Hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.More chaos ensued when a car in the drive-thru at Wendy's was hit multiple times with bullets. No one in that car was injured, police said, but another driver in the line tried to leave when the shooting started and hit a light pole. The car overturned as it was leaving the parking lot.The driver and a passenger -- a minor -- were treated for injuries from the crash and released at the scene. Another passenger was taken to UNC Hospital and later released.Police said this was an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.Carrboro Police said the Mebane Police Department, Burlington Police Department, and the Alamance County Sheriff's Office helped with the investigation.Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to please contact Investigator Trey Kennedy with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7412, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.