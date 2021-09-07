durham county news

Second-oldest Black-owned bank in US receives $3 million from Triangle company

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Second-oldest Black-owned bank in US gets $3M from Triangle company

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- David Foye owns The Kitchen Archive.

His two locations in both Durham and Raleigh gives caterers, bakers and food truck owners a space to cook.

"The main thing I enjoy is the autonomy," said Foye. "The pandemic has made it very challenging."

When the pandemic shut down the food service industry, Foye's commercial kitchen also took a financial hit.

He called M&F Bank in Durham, the second oldest Black-owned bank in the country, for help with a Payment Protection Plan loan.

Since the pandemic, the bank has given out more than 800 PPP loans statewide, 65 percent of them were minority firms of color.

"We are still not out of the woods just yet with pandemic. Small firms. Minority Black and Latino are still in a recovery mode. And one of the challenges is access to capital to sustain themselves as they are going through the recover," said James Sill, president and CEO of M&F Bank.

Recently, the bank received a $3 million dollar deposit from the Triangle based e-commerce firm ChannelAdvisor.

The deposit will help the bank repurpose the money, providing loans to businesses who need it most.

According to a survey by the US Chamber of Commerce, 19 percent of minority owned businesses plan to apply for a loan during the pandemic, compared to just 6 percent of nonminority companies.

David Spitz is CEO of ChannelAdvisor. He said the murder of George Floyd was a factor in the decision to make the deposit.

"I think it was a catalyst for us to realize there was more that we could do. More that we should do to support of diversity, opportunity in our community," said Spitz. He said the company chose M&F because of its deep connection and support to the communities of color for more than century.

M&F Bank has been in Durham for 114 years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamncbankhistoryblack historyrace in americadurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
Scattered Storms Return Wednesday
Man injured in weekend Durham shooting has died, police say
Man seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
Man shot, killed in Durham overnight, police say
TOP STORIES
Wake school board meets to discuss COVID protocols
After 9/11, Marines recall being first responders in War on Terror
LATEST: 71% increase last week in K-12 clusters in NC schools
Raleigh restaurants celebrate outdoor dining extension
Woman dies after boat hit hidden sand shoal and ran her over off OBX
Fort Bragg seeks public input for base's new name
Show More
2 more victims of 9/11 World Trade Center attacks identified
SC lawyer who was shot in head accused of stealing from law firm
Man injured in weekend Durham shooting has died, police say
UNC expands outdoor seating amid COVID-19 surge
School shooter training took place Tuesday at Raleigh middle school
More TOP STORIES News