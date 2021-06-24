road rage

Durham man charged in Chapel Hill road rage shooting that injured man

Man injured in Chapel Hill road rage shooting on US 15-501, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man was charged Thursday in a Chapel Hill road rage shooting that injured a man earlier in June, authorities said.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force charged Jose Daniel Rivas-Sanchez, 21, of Durham with one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle on June 7 at the intersection of Fordham Boulevard (US Highway 15-501) and Sage Road -- near Wegmans.

Sanchez is being held at the Orange County Jail under a $75,000 bond.



The victim told Chapel Hill police that the shooting was the result of an argument about being cut off. That's when a passenger inside a blue Mazda open fire and struck the victim's vehicle and leg.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 911 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 942-7515.

