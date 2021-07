CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Charlotte house fire that displaced 11 people was caused by "improperly discarded" fireworks, officials said.The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Oakshire Circle off Valleydale Road in northwest Charlotte.The Red Cross is assisting 11 people that were displaced.The blaze caused an estimated $80,000 in damages, WSOC reported.