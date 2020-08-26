donations

Clayton community collects food, supplies for firefighters battling COVID-19

By
CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- When the Clayton community calls 911, their town fire department typically responds first. But on Wednesday it was the community that answered their call for help by donating food and supplies to 17 Clayton firefighters as they fight COVID-19.

"There are so many families that are fighting through this virus right now to think there's a family at home that may have a loved one in the hospital and needs to get to the grocery store," said Linda Bagley of Clayton High School.

That's Kristy Dean's dilemma, her husband Assistant Chief Jason Dean is still in the hospital.

RELATED: 3 Clayton firefighters hospitalized with COVID-19; 14 more test positive within department, officials say
EMBED More News Videos

"We need your thoughts and prayers more than ever. Firefighters are family and they also consider the community their family."



"Life is very busy. Trying to stay updated on my husband. Getting reports from his nurses. Doing virtual first grade, virtual eighth grade being a virtual teacher for my students," Dean explained.

While she's focused on that, Dean's front yard fills up with food and supplies from the community. Her coworkers from Clayton High School-- had to make two trips to bring it all down to the central donation site at the school.

"Just knowing that there's that many people out in the community that they don't know us, they don't know him directly but they want to know we're ok," Dean said.

As for Assistant Chief Jason Dean, he is improving.

"Yesterday all of his vital signs were good and he continues to make baby steps forward," said Dean.

Clayton High is collecting supplies from 8 a.m - 10 a.m until Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsclaytonjohnston countyfire departmentscoronavirusdonationscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DONATIONS
Raleigh brothers make $5,000 donation to frontline workers
Moton, P.J. Tucker host annual Raleigh backpack giveaway on Saturday
ICNA Relief fills plates for Raleigh neighbors, first responders
Free fans to be distributed Saturday in Wake County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Chapel Hill officers issue citations for COVID-19 violations
1976 conviction of Ronnie Long to be vacated, attorney says
NCSU reports 3 new COVID-19 clusters
NCGOP delegates thrilled with RNC so far
Wednesday NBA playoff games postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting boycotts
Hurricane Laura, now a Cat 4, packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
Show More
15-year-old killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Durham ID'd
Tesla driver watching movie on autopilot crashes into NC deputy's car
Raleigh, Chapel Hill K&W Cafeteria locations closing
NC State postpones first football game
Woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive, attorney says
More TOP STORIES News