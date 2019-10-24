abc11 together perspectives

ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 27, 2019

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The October 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments on the Junior League of Raleigh's A Shopping SPREE! Also, the Junior League of Fayetteville's Holly Day Fair and the RDC Marathon and Half Marathon.

A Shopping SPREE!

On November 14, the Junior League of Raleigh's annual A Shopping SPREE! will open at the Raleigh Convention Center. The four day shopping fundraiser showcases regional and national exhibitors for shoppers seeking the latest fashion and home decor trends, unique gifts and holiday merchandise.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of A Shopping SPREE!

General Admission Hours
Tuesday, November 14 - 11am to 6pm
Friday, November 15 - 9am to 6pm
Saturday, November 16 - 9am to 6pm
Sunday, November 17 - 9am to 4pm
Tickets - $10 in advance, $12 at the door

Special Events
Merry Morning
Thursday, November 14 - 9am to 11am
Tickets - $30 in advance, $35 at the door

Night Out @ SPREE!
Friday, November 15 - 6:30pm - 9:30pm
Tickets - $40 in advance, $45 at the door

Holly Day Fair

The Junior League of Fayetteville's 53rd Annual Holly Day Fair will take place November 7 - 10 at the Crown Plaza Expo Center in Fayetteville.

The Holly Day Fair is the largest holiday gift fair and craft show in Eastern North Carolina and ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor.

EMBED More News Videos



General Admission Hours
Thursday, November 7 - Noon to 8pm
Friday, November 8 - 9am to 8pm
Saturday, November 9 - 9am - 8pm
Sunday, November 10 - 11am - 5pm
Tickets - $10

Special Events
Super Shopper
Thursday, November 7 - 9am - Noon
Tickets - $15

VIP Sip & Shop
Thursday, November 7 - 9am - Noon

EMBED More News Videos



RDC Marathon & Half Marathon

The road to fighting ALS runs through The Triangle November 9 and 10. The RDC Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K races will raise money for the Team Drea Foundation that supports ALS research at Duke University. The Marathon and Half Marathon are on one of the fastest courses in the area. All the races start at the Streets at Southpoint in Durham.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the RDC Marathon.

Race Schedules
Saturday, November 9
7am - 10K Race
8:30am - 5K Race

Sunday, November 10
7am - Marathon & Half Marathon

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc11 together perspectivesabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES
ABC11 Together Perspectives for September 15, 2019
ABC11 Together Perspectives for August 18, 2019
ABC11 Together Perspectives for July 21, 2019
ABC11 Together Perspectives for June 9, 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remains found in Nash Co. could belong to woman missing since 2004
Cary man almost lost $20k when scammer took control of phone number
Officer-involved shooting at Greenville Aldi store
Nearly $800 million of unclaimed cash available at state fair
Break-ins in Cary may involve traveling theft ring
First flu-related death of the season reported in NC
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine festival, Halloween & Barktoberfest
Show More
This replica of Michael Myers' house from Halloween is in NC
Search on for armed and dangerous man after woman found dead in Fayetteville
Saving Grace animal rescue closing in on $100,000 goal
Raleigh-based Zookies Cookies makes 2nd appearance on Shark Tank
Publix set to come to Clayton in 2020
More TOP STORIES News