ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 27, 2019

A Shopping SPREE!
On November 14, the Junior League of Raleigh's annual A Shopping SPREE! will open at the Raleigh Convention Center. The four day shopping fundraiser showcases regional and national exhibitors for shoppers seeking the latest fashion and home decor trends, unique gifts and holiday merchandise.
ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of A Shopping SPREE!
General Admission Hours
Tuesday, November 14 - 11am to 6pm
Friday, November 15 - 9am to 6pm
Saturday, November 16 - 9am to 6pm
Sunday, November 17 - 9am to 4pm
Tickets - $10 in advance, $12 at the door
Special Events
Merry Morning
Thursday, November 14 - 9am to 11am
Tickets - $30 in advance, $35 at the door
Night Out @ SPREE!
Friday, November 15 - 6:30pm - 9:30pm
Tickets - $40 in advance, $45 at the door
Holly Day Fair
The Junior League of Fayetteville's 53rd Annual Holly Day Fair will take place November 7 - 10 at the Crown Plaza Expo Center in Fayetteville.
The Holly Day Fair is the largest holiday gift fair and craft show in Eastern North Carolina and ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor.
General Admission Hours
Thursday, November 7 - Noon to 8pm
Friday, November 8 - 9am to 8pm
Saturday, November 9 - 9am - 8pm
Sunday, November 10 - 11am - 5pm
Tickets - $10
Special Events
Super Shopper
Thursday, November 7 - 9am - Noon
Tickets - $15
VIP Sip & Shop
Thursday, November 7 - 9am - Noon
RDC Marathon & Half Marathon
The road to fighting ALS runs through The Triangle November 9 and 10. The RDC Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K races will raise money for the Team Drea Foundation that supports ALS research at Duke University. The Marathon and Half Marathon are on one of the fastest courses in the area. All the races start at the Streets at Southpoint in Durham.
ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the RDC Marathon.
Race Schedules
Saturday, November 9
7am - 10K Race
8:30am - 5K Race
Sunday, November 10
7am - Marathon & Half Marathon