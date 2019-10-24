ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 27, 2019

General Admission Hours

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The October 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments on the Junior League of Raleigh's A Shopping SPREE! Also, the Junior League of Fayetteville's Holly Day Fair and the RDC Marathon and Half Marathon.On November 14, theannualwill open at the Raleigh Convention Center. The four day shopping fundraiser showcases regional and national exhibitors for shoppers seeking the latest fashion and home decor trends, unique gifts and holiday merchandise.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of A Shopping SPREE!Tuesday, November 14 - 11am to 6pmFriday, November 15 - 9am to 6pmSaturday, November 16 - 9am to 6pmSunday, November 17 - 9am to 4pmTickets - $10 in advance, $12 at the doorThursday, November 14 - 9am to 11amTickets - $30 in advance, $35 at the doorFriday, November 15 - 6:30pm - 9:30pmTickets - $40 in advance, $45 at the doorThewill take place November 7 - 10 at the Crown Plaza Expo Center in Fayetteville.The Holly Day Fair is the largest holiday gift fair and craft show in Eastern North Carolina and ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor.Thursday, November 7 - Noon to 8pmFriday, November 8 - 9am to 8pmSaturday, November 9 - 9am - 8pmSunday, November 10 - 11am - 5pmTickets - $10Thursday, November 7 - 9am - NoonTickets - $15Thursday, November 7 - 9am - NoonThe road to fighting ALS runs through The Triangle November 9 and 10. Thewill raise money for thethat supports ALS research at Duke University. The Marathon and Half Marathon are on one of the fastest courses in the area. All the races start at the Streets at Southpoint in Durham.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the RDC Marathon.Saturday, November 97am - 10K Race8:30am - 5K RaceSunday, November 107am - Marathon & Half Marathon