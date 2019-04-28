community

Community dinner brings people together in Orange County

By
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 650 people were expected to attend the Mildred Council Annual Community Dinner at the McDougle Elementary School cafeteria in Chapel Hill Sunday.

Diners enjoyed fried chicken, barbecue and all the trimmings.

"I think it's really good and I really like it," said Jessi Blu, 13, of Chapel Hill.



This is the 22nd annual dinner, which celebrates cultural diversity.

The dinner has a saying, "Sit down with a stranger and leave with a friend."

It was renamed after event co-founder Mildred Council, who died last year. You may know her as Mama Dip, of Mama Dip's Kitchen.

RELATED: Chapel Hill food icon 'Mama Dip' dead at 89

"It makes it really special," said Council's youngest daughter, Spring. "The main thing is to bring people together from all diverse, economic-life and also different cultures. And let people just get together, have a great meal."

Mama Dip's family created the menu and provided some of the food. Other local restaurants and churches also provided food.

Nerys Levy is another dinner co-founder.

"If you can have a look around today and see the composition of this event, it's very, very culturally diverse," Levy said. "If it's not on the stage, it's on the tables or in the volunteers."

"I feel it's showing our diversity," Blu said. "The fact that we're really diverse can help us connect to each other and learn about other cultures around the world."

You can find more information about the dinner here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsorange countychapel hillcarrborocharityfoodcommunitydiversity
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Going to see the Dix Park sunflowers? Here's what you need to know
Rev. Barber delivers July 4th sermon blasting Trump immigration policy
Raleigh city leaders not yet ready to sign off on 40-story tower
Cumberland Co. community rallying around family of plane crash victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News