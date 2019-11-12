Raleigh Christmas Parade

Shop local spotlight: Escazu Chocolates

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh spotlight: Escazu Chocolates.



About: Escazu Chocolates was born from the minds of two culinary professionals after a trip to Costa Rica. The pair taught themselves the chocolate business and opened a small bean to bar operation in 2008 that would go on to win international chocolate awards.

Where: You can buy Escazu Chocolates here.

Watch the video for more information.

