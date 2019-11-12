RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh spotlight: Escazu Chocolates.
About: Escazu Chocolates was born from the minds of two culinary professionals after a trip to Costa Rica. The pair taught themselves the chocolate business and opened a small bean to bar operation in 2008 that would go on to win international chocolate awards.
Where: You can buy Escazu Chocolates here.
Watch the video for more information.
MORE INFORMATION
We'll collect your child's letter to Santa
Check out the parade route here
Plan to attend? RSVP here.
Shop local spotlight: Escazu Chocolates
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More