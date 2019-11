Shop local spotlight: Escazu Chocolates

About:

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh spotlight: Escazu Chocolates.Escazu Chocolates was born from the minds of two culinary professionals after a trip to Costa Rica. The pair taught themselves the chocolate business and opened a small bean to bar operation in 2008 that would go on to win international chocolate awards.You can buy Escazu Chocolates here Watch the video for more information.