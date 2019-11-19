Shop local spotlight: Glam Boutique

About:

Where:

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh spotlight: Glam Boutique.Glam Boutique is a trendy shop in the North Raleigh/Wake Forest area.You can find its products in its store located at 11201 Galleria Avenue #108, Raleigh, NC 27614.Watch the video for more information.