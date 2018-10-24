The ABC11/Leith Cars Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh

RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh is in the books!

It's the largest Christmas Parade between Washington, DC, and Atlanta, and sponsored by ABC11.

Parade Route

Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street
proceeds to the State Capitol
turns right onto Salisbury Street
turns left onto Morgan St.
Turns right onto Fayetteville St and continues to Lenoir Street where it disbands

Length of Parade Route:
Approximately 1.4 miles

Duration:
The Parade will last about 2.5 hours. The Parade telecast airs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is rebroadcast on Christmas morning.

