Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day and food truck rodeo: Things to do this weekend in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville

Get started on your holiday shopping at the Holly Day Fair, spend an illuminating night in a Raleigh garden, eat at the downtown food truck rodeo, honor the veterans in your life and enjoy many more cool things happening in our area this weekend., all weekendHead to the Crown Expo in Fayetteville this weekend to get into the holiday spirit at the 53rd Holly Day Fair by shopping from more than 150 vendors! More than 22,000 shoppers make this the largest gift and craft show in Eastern North Carolina. ABC11 is a proud sponsor., all weekendCheck out Sarah P. Duke Gardens to see hundreds of blooming orchids in a fragrant, garden-like setting. There will also be workshops for adults and kids., all weekendThe annual State Farmers Fall Craft Fair is back! Check out local vendors. Admission and parking are free., all weekendEnjoy comic book and pop culture overload at the Durham Convention Center all weekend., Friday & SaturdaySee the JC Raulston Arboretum illuminated by thousands of lights. There will also be food trucks, live music, marshmallows and fire pits., FridayThe incomparable Patti LaBelle will perform classic rhythm and blues, pop songs and spiritual sonnets at Fayetteville's Crown Theatre., FridayTravel to a galaxy far, far, away at Marbles Kid Museum in Raleigh. Try a Jedi training academy, Jabba the Hutt & Putt and test your Star Wars trivia. Event is 21+., SaturdayThis 5K is perfect for any wine fan! You don't have to run because the event is walker-friendly. There will also be a DJ, mechanical bull, local vendors and food trucks., SaturdayNo matter what Hogwarts house you're in, anyone can enjoy a spellbinding night of musical magic at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh with the North Carolina Symphony., SaturdayThe parade will begin at 10 a.m. in historic downtown Fayetteville on Hay Street. This year's theme is celebrating Gold Star families., Saturday and SundayHead to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds for festive displays featuring gourds from around the world. There will also be a gourd crafting table for kids, too!, SaturdayMoms, dads, new moms, pregnant moms and more are welcome for a day of information and shopping for your little one at Marbles in Raleigh., SundaySpend the afternoon trying different food trucks - 50 to try from! 11 Raleigh city blocks will be closed to make room for all the food and foodies., SundayUNC students will tell star stories under the sky at Morehead Planetarium., SundayHonor our veterans at this Fayetteville 5K that starts and ends in Festival Park.