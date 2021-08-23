RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The number of COVID-19 patients taking up North Carolina hospital beds continues to rise, according to federal data released each Monday.The data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed that across the state, many hospitals are feeling more and more strained by rising cases as the Delta variant surges despite an increase in vaccinations.Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital in Raeford has the largest percentage of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in hospital beds on average each day in central North Carolina -- more than half of the hospital's occupied adult inpatient beds.At Duke University Hospital in Durham, inpatient beds have been full or nearly full on average each day for the last six weeks. The ICU has been full on average for 10 weeks.According to the federal data, last week, there were 24 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients on average each day in the ICU -- filling nearly a quarter of all ICU beds. A month ago, they filled just 10% of the beds.Last week, more than 100 people came to the Duke emergency room with COVID-like symptoms, an increase of 25 people from the week before.At WakeMed in Raleigh, 90% of adult inpatient beds were occupied on average each day last week. Though that's a bit less than the week before, more of those beds were filled with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients -- an average of 104 patients each day. That's more than four times the amount there were a month ago.According to the data, four ICU beds were available on average each day last week. Of the occupied beds, 32% were filled with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, nearly three times as many as a month ago.Last week, 41% of all emergency department visits at WakeMed Raleigh were for COVID-like symptoms. That was one of the highest rates in the state; the highest was 61% at Davis Hospital in Statesville.In Fayetteville, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 surge in the Sandhills. Just two available ICU beds on average each day, with more than a third of those beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. A month ago, just 11% of those beds were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients on average each day.Last week, 28% of all emergency department visits, were for COVID-19 liked symptoms, 90 more than the previous week.