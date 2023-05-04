Morrisville on track to enhance cricket experience, host Major League Cricket events

The Town of Morrisville wants to win big and become the destination for Major League Cricket.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Morrisville wants to win big and become the destination for Major League Cricket.

"After coming here, every day we are going to one or the other watching cricket," Virupaxappa Gavaia said. "It's a great pleasure. We are passionate to see sports here."

Morrisville aims to enhance Church Street Park by this summer, featuring expanded capacity of 3,500, additional parking, and new broadcast infrastructure.

"Our residents and business community have rallied around our continued investments in Morrisville's parks," Mayor TJ Cawley said. "We are very excited to be able to provide a world class cricket venue to host both our local league play and some of the best players in the world right here in Morrisville at Church Street Park. "

It's not just the fans getting an upgrade, but there are also plans to enhance seating for the players. Church Street Park was the home field for the Morrisville team and will soon attract Major League Cricket in July.

"There's a passion to play cricket but there weren't any grounds," cricket player Mark Stohlman said. "It would mean everything to Morrisville because we have the fan base. We have the facilities. We have everything that they really need to make cricket successful here in the U.S."

Cricket announcer Aaman Patel said the passion is what sets North Carolina apart.

"There's some of the best players in the world that are coming to play from Australia and the West Indies, so to have those people play it in North Carolina, I think is super huge," Patel said.

"You're talking just a vast amount of people who play cricket, love cricket, and I think we saw that with the minor league finals that happened in 2021 and 2022. Just the sheer number of people that came out to support that. I think if you were to put that on a major league or international level, I think it's just going to be absolutely huge."