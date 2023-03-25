NC man shot, killed by Lenoir County deputies: Sheriff

A man is dead in Kinston after being shot by Lenoir County deputies.

According to the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, there was a traffic stop on U.S. 258 North and the individual left that scene. Deputies with the narcotics division pursued the man to a location on Hullwood Drive.

Sheriff Jackie Rogers said the man then ran to his residence on the back side of a building.

The man allegedly came out, pointed a long gun at deputies, and shots were fired.

The man was shot and killed, Sheriff Rogers said.

The man has not yet been identified and no other details have been released.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This is the second deadly shooting in 24 hours involving a North Carolina sheriff's office.

On Friday, a Hoke County deputy shot and killed a man. Deputies were serving a warrant when the shooting happened.

The sheriff's office identified the man as Larry Ray Scott, 66.

The sheriff's office said deputies were executing a "high-risk search warrant" at a home when they encountered two people carrying weapons. One person followed instructions to drop their weapon but when Scott wouldn't comply, that's when shots were fired.

