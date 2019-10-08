3 years later: Cumberland County residents still recovering after Hurricane Matthew

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Oct. 8, 2016, one of the most devastating hurricanes in history made landfall north of Charleston, South Carolina.Hurricane Matthew grew to a Category 5 storm and made landfall in Haiti and Cuba as a major hurricane. The storm then moved toward Florida and turned north, following the coastline until it made landfall as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina.The storm directly caused 34 deaths in the United States, with 25 of those being in North Carolina. The NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information estimates that wind and water damage totaled approximately $10 billion.