hurricane matthew

3 years later: Cumberland County residents still recovering after Hurricane Matthew

By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Oct. 8, 2016, one of the most devastating hurricanes in history made landfall north of Charleston, South Carolina.

Hurricane Matthew grew to a Category 5 storm and made landfall in Haiti and Cuba as a major hurricane. The storm then moved toward Florida and turned north, following the coastline until it made landfall as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina.

The storm directly caused 34 deaths in the United States, with 25 of those being in North Carolina. The NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information estimates that wind and water damage totaled approximately $10 billion.

2 years after Hurricane Matthew: Wounds from hurricane are slow to heal

1 year after Hurricane Matthew: Many North Carolina families continue to rebuild

Why can't I get FEMA help? And other frequently asked questions
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefemahurricane matthewhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE MATTHEW
I-Team: $7B being spent on Hurricane Florence, up to $1B on hold
NCDOT struggles to keep head above water following string of hurricanes
Habitat for Humanity Blitz offers hope to displaced hurricane victims
I-Team: Some hurricane victims might wait years for relief money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of boy with special needs says shower 'fix' made bathroom unsafe
Police ID man accused of killing woman in Durham hit-and-run
At this Raleigh church's community garden, half of what is grown is donated
Raleigh Mayoral Election: Meet the candidates
Troubleshooter helps man get $800 for broken iPhone
310,000 people in NC spending half of their income on housing
View the election results here
Show More
STDs at an all-time high, condom use down, CDC says
Cop trial's witness met with his suspected killers for drug buy: PD
Missing WW2 medals found 74 years later
Durham Election Day: What you need to know
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons
More TOP STORIES News