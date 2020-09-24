'You will not hold it hostage': Parents, students demand a safe in-class option for the fall semester in Cumberland County

#NEW: The crowd for what organizers are calling a “pep rally” has surpassed 100 people. They’re wanting @CumberlandCoSch to give them a choice to return to the classroom safely. Something that was voted against 6-3 last week in a school board meeting. @ABC11_WTVD https://t.co/UfTmnsVMC9 pic.twitter.com/3wCxl5MpX7