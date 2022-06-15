No charges for Raleigh police officers in I-440 shooting of driver after crash, Wake County DA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- No charges will be filed against the officers who shot and killed a man in Raleigh after a road-rage crash earlier this year.

On Jan. 11, Raleigh police officers responded to a rollover crash on the beltline.

Investigators said Daniel Turcios hit two cars before crashing his own car with his family inside.

The report, released Wednesday, said Turcios, a father of three, was armed with a knife and refused to let go of one of his children.

Officers first used a Taser but Turcios recovered from the effects and struggled with officers. They shot him when he refused to drop the knife.

READ MORE: Video released in I-440 police shooting that killed Daniel Turcios in January

The report also said Turcios swung the knife at several officers.

"As the North Carolina Supreme Court has observed, the calculus of reasonableness must allow for the fact that police officers are often forced to make split-second judgments in circumstances that are tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving," the report from District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said.

Turcios' family has held several rallies saying officers used excessive force, but on Wednesday, the Wake County District Attorney's Office determined that the officers' actions were justified.

