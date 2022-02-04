Video released in I-440 police shooting that killed Daniel Turcios in January

A judge supported and granted the release during a court hearing Wednesday, however RPD said it would not release the videos that day.
RPD planned to allow the Turcios family to view the videos prior to them being released. However, the family declined.
RPD released the videos through its YouTube page.
WARNING: The video below contains explicit and graphic content not suitable for all viewers.
Daniel Turcios was shot and killed by police on the side of I-440 on Jan. 11 after a crash.
Police said they arrived at the crash site and found Turcios holding a knife. They said he refused to comply with officers' orders and was shot when he swung the knife at officers trying to arrest him.
A 911 caller said Turcios was drunk. The family of the 43-year-old Turcios disputes that claim.
The family also said officers should have de-escalated the situation instead of shooing him. However, officers did use a Taser on him initially. When Turcios recovered from the Taser strike, he rose from the ground and lunged at officers. That's when he was shot.
The SBI is still investigating what happened. A full report will be given to the district attorney to determine if any charges will be filed.