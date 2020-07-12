Share Your Heroes: Goldsboro firefighter David Heath 'passionate' about job

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- David Heath is a firefighter with the Goldsboro Fire Department.
"Firefighter David Heath is a guy you want on the truck with you," said a co worker.
"David is a hero because he has a heart for others. He is dedicated to his family, his job, and making the world a better safer place," said a former neighbor and family friend.
