'I lost everything': Durham apartment heavily damaged by morning fire; no injuries reported

The fire happened yet at a 3-story apartment in the 1300 block of Hudson Avenue around 6 a.m.
Heavy fire could be seen coming out of the attic.
Chopper 11 captured footage of the noticeable damage, including a hole in the roof.
Durham fire officials told ABC11's Anthony Wilson no one was hurt in the fire.
A man who lived in the apartment told ABC11 he believes the fire was electrical, but Durham fire officials have not confirmed a cause for the blaze.
At least four people have been displaced due to the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.