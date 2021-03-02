'I lost everything': Durham apartment heavily damaged by morning fire; no injuries reported

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials say no one was hurt when a fire broke out in a Durham apartment Tuesday morning.The fire happened yet at a 3-story apartment in the 1300 block of Hudson Avenue around 6 a.m.Heavy fire could be seen coming out of the attic.Chopper 11 captured footage of the noticeable damage, including a hole in the roof.Durham fire officials told ABC11's Anthony Wilson no one was hurt in the fire.A man who lived in the apartment told ABC11 he believes the fire was electrical, but Durham fire officials have not confirmed a cause for the blaze.At least four people have been displaced due to the fire.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.