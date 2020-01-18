Durham high-speed chase ends with crash in used car lot, sheriff's office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham deputies are investigating following an overnight chase and crash.Saturday morning, deputies saw what appeared to be an impaired driver and Roxboro Street.After they tried to initiate a stop, the driver took off. At first, the driver pulled into a lot, turned around and almost hit a deputy's car.The driver crashed into a used car lot and damaged a few vehicles.The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital.Charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.