Durham police investigating after graduate student shot in Costco parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a 25-year-old graduate student was shot in a Costco parking lot Saturday afternoon.Officials said the shooting call came in around 1:30 p.m. at the Costco on North Pointe Drive.The victim, Ryan Ware, was shot in the stomach, according to authorities. Police said he was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.Ware is a graduate student at Duke's Divinity School. On Monday, the Dean of the school released a statement saying, "We have been surrounding the victim and his family with love, support and prayers."Police believe Ware was targeted but are not clear why."It's sad someone would target someone...an innocent person who has there life ahead of them," said a woman, who asked not be to be identified, but was inside the store when the shooting happened.Police are still looking for a suspect.Witnesses said they saw a grayish sedan drive away from the scene.If you have any information, you are asked to call Crimestoppers.