No school today for 6 DPS schools due to power outage, 11,000 Duke Energy customers still in dark

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will be no classes today for 6 Durham Public Schools because of an ongoing power outage.

Y.E. Smith, Merrick Moore, RN Harris, Burton, C.C. Spaulding, and Oak Grove elementary schools will be closed today.

An equipment problem at a substation left an estimated 11,000 customers without power on Wednesday afternoon, Duke Energy said.

The utility company told ABC11 in an update that the power may not be restored for many until noon.

Workers were doing maintenance at the substation site when the issue emerged, said Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks.

"We are exploring options to switch customers to other lines and restore service faster," Brooks said.

The outage affected customers in east-central Durham.

Duke Energy originally expected restoration time to be about 4 p.m., but then revised it based on repair time needed, Brooks said.

The loss of power comes on a frigid day where the feels-like temperatures ranged from 5 to 15 degrees in the morning. Even by late afternoon, it was only in the high 30s in Durham, with feels-like temperatures in the 20s.

Brooks said Duke Energy still hopes to restore at least some customers sooner. It appeared power had been restored to about 3,000 people by 11 p.m.

"I feel awful because I'm coming home from work," said Velina Jones, Durham resident. "It's cold. I mean, it's like the coldest day of the year."

Velina Jones received a text message from Duke Energy, and she expected to have power restored by 7 p.m.

"I don't know if it's the infrastructure of all the new developments," said Jones. "But it is frustrating."

Duke Energy said the outage in the southeastern part of Durham happened during maintenance and grid improvements. The company said it tried to find solutions like rerouting customers.

"So in some instances, the geography of the grid allows us to serve that customer from a different direction," said Brooks. "And that allowed us to bring back more than 3,000 customers this evening. But as you get closer to where the outage is or possibly there are options to reroute based on where the lines go that may limit our ability to restore other customers."

Crews worked at a substation near Hoover and Ash to get things back online. At the same time, many people sat in cars with the heat on trying to stay warm. Duke Energy said they are looking to better understand what happened during the attempted substation upgrade, so an outage doesn't happen again.

"And we certainly understand how frustrated customers would be tonight when they're cold and want to get their power back," said Brooks.