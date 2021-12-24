Durham drive-by shooting victim identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police identified the victim shot and killed in a Durham drive-by shooting on December 23.
It happened around 6 p.m. on Naples Place.
Two people were shot, 43-year-old Santiago Lopez Paz and a 17-year-old relative. They were standing outside when the shots rang out.
Lopez Paz was rushed to the hospital where he died. The teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Two other people in the area said they were robbed at gunpoint just before the shooting.
The shooters were seen driving away from the area in a silver or gray Honda.
Durham Police Department has not made any arrests or identified the suspects.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
