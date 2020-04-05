child shot

1-year-old girl recovering after being shot near Durham's McDougald Terrace

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said a 1-year-old girl was injured in a shooting near McDougald Terrace Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Truman Street.

Police arrived and found the 1-year-old girl had been shot in the leg. An ABC11 camera captured EMS workers treating the girl on Truman Street near McDougald Terrace.

The baby was taken to Duke with non-life-threatening injuries.



Family members told ABC11 on Monday that she had surgery on her leg Monday and remains at Duke Hospital with a cast on it.

The path of one of the bullets burst through the windshield of an Acura close to where the baby was shot.

One relative told ABC11 the baby was in her father's car at the time of the shooting. They expect that she will make a full recovery.

Durham Police told ABC11 that they are looking for leads and the community's help after the people involved drove away from the crime scene.



No one else was injured in the shooting.

Neighbors told ABC11 on Monday that there had been several fights recently; police have not said what may have led up to this shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

EMBED More News Videos

1-year-old girl injured in shooting near McDougald Terrace in Durham

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamchild injuredbabyshootingchild shotmcdougald terracedurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Babysitter charged with accidentally shooting nephew
5-year-old boy accidentally shot by 17-year-old in Wilson
4-year-old mistakenly shot while play-wrestling with dad dies
2 kids shot after throwing snowballs at vehicle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News